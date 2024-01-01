Anatomy of ‘falling through the ice’

There was a thin line of open water on Lesser Slave Lake, Friday, December 29. Even so, ice was about 12 inches at Joussard. This driver, having tracks on his pickup truck, decided he could make it across the thin line. According to observers, he was able to drive his front tracks over the narrow gap. But his back tracks somehow got jammed in the crack.

The truck did start out going straight across the narrow crack. Efforts to pull him out of the crack right away ended up twisting the truck 90 degrees. So now front and rear tracks on the driver side were wedged in the crack.

So, the next day, Saturday, go get some friends with some toys and some rig mats. Ice was cracking and making noises, so the crew decided safer to unload the mats closer to shore.

It was harder to get the mats out to the truck. Bare ice was slippery. There was a constant stream of tourists driving up and cheering the crew on. But the tourists were all safe on shore.

When it going gets tough, go get some more friends!

And some more.

So finally, late in the afternoon, the mats were all in place. Our photographer fell asleep watching the crew so missed the grand finale. But, the good news is, the truck was finally rescued. Awesome!