And the winner is. . .SEEK!

A family from Slave Lake is the winner of a name contest for an expanded family resource network.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A name has been selected for an expanded family resource network that serves a large region in the areas of Falher, High Prairie, Slave Lake and Wabasca.



SEEK is the winning name selected by FRN network managers, says Lindsay Davies, CAO of the SEEK Family Resource Network.



SEEK is an acrostic for Support Enhance and Enrich Knowledge, she explains.



Davies says the FRN received 13 entries by the deadline of April 21.



The new regional family resource network serves regions around Big Lakes County High Prairie the M.D. of Smoky River, Falher and McLennan, the M.D. of Lesser Slave River, Slave Lake, the M.D. of Opportunity and Wabasca.



The winning name was entered by Adhidh Kuttipurrah and Veena Ramkumar, of Slave Lake.



Davies says the FRN created a contest to give people from the community an opportunity to suggest names.



“As a new regional network, we struggled to find a name that reflects all of our municipalities, Metis, Indigenous and francophone communities,” Davies says.



Davies served as the CAO of High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council before the provincial government restructured the FRN program in April 2020.



High Prairie is the hub of the SEEKFRN.



Davies invites people to check out the website regularly at www.hpdcrc.ca and the Children’s Centre on Facebook.