And the winner of the UTV raffle is. . .!

Leila Cunningham, of Whitefish Lake, won a 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS in the UTV Raffle at the 61st annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo on Aug. 2. Cunningham picked up her prize Aug. 4. Left-right, are UTV raffle chairman Greg Smith, Cunningham, Elks Exalted Ruler John VandenBerg and rodeo chairman Gerry Killeen.

