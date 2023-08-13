And the winner of the UTV raffle is. . .! August 13, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Leila Cunningham, of Whitefish Lake, won a 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS in the UTV Raffle at the 61st annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo on Aug. 2. Cunningham picked up her prize Aug. 4. Left-right, are UTV raffle chairman Greg Smith, Cunningham, Elks Exalted Ruler John VandenBerg and rodeo chairman Gerry Killeen. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Edmonton man facing drug charges Premier issues order to increase supports for addictions Whitefish Lake man ‘not criminally responsible’ for woman’s murder Justice grants bail to man accused of burning church