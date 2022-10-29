And then there were 2!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three residential lots in the Village of Girouxville have amalgamated into two.

At its regular meeting Oct. 12, council approved an application from Velocity Engineering to subdivide property at 5104 – 49 St. with the legal description of Lot 19, Block 6, Plan 8021959.

Velocity applied to consolidate half of the property to Lot 18 and Lot 20.

About 30 residential lots in the village are double lots, CAO Estelle Girard says.

Owners of neighbouring properties were notified about the application before it was approved by council.