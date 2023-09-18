‘And they’re off – to the races!’

Horse racing action was centre stage at the Indian Relay Races held Sept. 9-10 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds. Sucker Creek First Nation hosted the event accredited by the Horse Nations Indian Relays Races. Results counted towards the Champion of Champions Race at the end of the season. Categories included men’s relay, women’s relay, women’s race, chiefs race, warriors race and Little Braves Race. Incredi-Bull Rodeos hosted Bullarama to open action each day. The event also included an Indigenous vendors’ market, a kids’ fun zone and dances each night.