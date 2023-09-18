‘And they’re off – to the races!’

Horse racing action was centre stage at the Indian Relay Races held Sept. 9-10 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds. Sucker Creek First Nation hosted the event accredited by the Horse Nations Indian Relays Races. Results counted towards the Champion of Champions Race at the end of the season. Categories included men’s relay, women’s relay, women’s race, chiefs race, warriors race and Little Braves Race. Incredi-Bull Rodeos hosted Bullarama to open action each day. The event also included an Indigenous vendors’ market, a kids’ fun zone and dances each night.

Tanner Miller, of Westlock, hangs on tight in the Bullarama hosted by Incredi-Bull Rodeos.

Reckless was a fun ride for children and youth at the kids’ fun zone at the Indian Relay Races.

Geraldine Anderson, of Driftpile, sells her Indigenous products in her business Designs by Pagan in the vendors’ market at the Indian Relay Races in High Prairie.

Jewels Native Crafts was one of many businesses in the vendors’ market at the Indian Relay Races in High Prairie. Left-right, are owner Julie Calliou, of Sucker Creek, and Jennifer Calliou.

Two riders from Saddle Lake show their decorated horses at the Indian Relay Races in High Prairie. Left-right, are Preston Cardinal and Clifton Shirt.

One rider’s glasses slipped during relay races at the Indian Relay Races in High Prairie.

A new rider starts the next leg in the relay races at the Indian Relay Races.

A racer roars past the grandstand in relay races at the Indian Relay Races in High Prairie.