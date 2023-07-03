Anderson, Churchill added to Wall of Fame

Big Lakes County unveiled the names of two dedicated volunteers on its Wall of Fame on June 22 to recognize their service to the community. Left-right, are Reeve Robert Nygaard, Nicole Churchill and Howard Anderson.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man and a Kinuso woman are the newest inductees on the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame.

Council unveiled the names of Howard Anderson, of High Prairie, and Nicole Churchill, of Kinuso, at the county barbecue June 22.

Anderson was overwhelmed about the recognition.

“That’s truly an honour,” Anderson says.

He was nominated for his longtime service to High Prairie Minor Hockey.

“It’s truly a team effort with help of coaches and parents that keeps me coming back.”

Churchill was also excited about the honour.

“I’m thrilled to receive this award,” Churchill says.

“I love supporting my community.”

Anderson was nominated by Luci Martinson. He has been a resident of the county since 1988.

Anderson has volunteered for the High Prairie Minor Hockey Association for 25 years as a coach and power-skating coach, the nomination states.

“He has dedicated all these years to the association with no children or ties to the sport, just pure love for the sport and his community,” Martinson says.

“He has never been recognized for anything all these years and I think he deserves to be recognized for his contributions to our community.”

Churchill was nominated by Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt.

“She is always readily available to lend a hand,” Hunt says.

“She is dedicated to our community and the communities around her.

“Big Lakes County is a better place because of her and her ongoing volunteer hours.”

Churchill has served on the Spruce Point Park Rodeo Committee for 10 years, for six years as a director on the Kinuso Community Recreation Board, and five years on the Kinuso Agricultural Society board of directors.

Churchill has helped organize and run Kinuso curling bonspiels, supervises any employees of the agricultural society, decorated and helped with Kinuso Christmas Winter Fest, helped organize and put many hours into the Kinuso Recreation Board Rib Fest – a successful evening because of her ongoing dedication.

She has put in many hours at the Spruce Point Park Rodeo, for the past few years, such as working the gate, preparing and serving food, supervising the bar and helping set up.