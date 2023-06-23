Anderson, Churchill chosen for Wall of Fame

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two people noted for their record of community service in Big Lakes County will be the newest inductees on the county’s Wall of Fame.

High Prairie resident Howard Anderson and Kinuso resident Nicole Churchill will be honoured with their names added to the Wall of Fame at the county barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 22.

Council approved the nominations at its regular meeting June 14.

Anderson was nominated by Luci Martinson. He has been a resident of the county since 1988 and has volunteered for the High Prairie Minor Hockey Association for 25 years as a coach and power-skating coach, the nomination states.

“He has dedicated all these years to the association with no children or ties to the sport, just pure love for the sport and his community,” Martinson says.

“He has never been recognized for anything all these years and I think he deserves to be recognized for his contributions to our community.”

Churchill was nominated by Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt.

“She is always readily available to lend a hand,” Hunt says.

“She is dedicated to our community and the communities around her.

“Big Lakes County is a better place because of her and her ongoing volunteer hours.”

Churchill has served on the Spruce Point Park Rodeo Committee for 10 years, as a director on the Kinuso Community Recreation Board for six years, and on the Kinuso Agricultural Society board of directors for five years.

Churchill has helped organize and run Kinuso curling bonspiels, supervises any employees of the agricultural society, decorated and helped with Kinuso Christmas Winter Fest, helped organize and put many hours into the Kinuso Recreation Board Rib Fest – a successful evening because of her hard work.

She has put in many hours at the Spruce Point Park Rodeo, for the past few years, such as working the gate, preparing and serving food, supervising the bar and helping set up.