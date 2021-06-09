Anglican Church bells ring for COVID-19 victims

Anglican church bells ring each Friday at noon to remember those who have died of COVID-19 and those who mourn. St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie and the Cathedral Parish of St. James in Peace River started ringing the bell May 21. Left-right are Colleen Greer, Rector’s Warden at St. Mark’s, and Pastor Rev. Leon Cadsap.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Anglican churches in High Prairie and Peace River are paying special memory to those who die of COVID-19.



Bells ring each Friday at noon at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie and the Cathedral Parish of St. James in Peace River.



The Anglican Diocese of Athabasca started the special memorial May 21, St. Mark’s Pastor Rev. Leon Cadsap says.



“Each toll of the bell represents one COVID death in Alberta during that week,” Cadsap says.



“It is also an expression of sympathy to those families who have lost loved ones from COVID.”



Bells will ring each Friday as long as COVID deaths continue, Rector’s Warden Colleen Greer says.



“All communities have been touched by the worldwide COVID pandemic,” Greer says.



“The pandemic has had a great impact on our lives.”



On the first day, May 21, the bell tolled 31 times, she says.



The next week, May 28, it rang 33 times.



Cadsap says someone suggested the idea to Athabasca Bishop Dave Greenwood, who then got support from churches to ring their bells for COVID.



“For those churches that don’t have bells, people are encouraged to pray,” Cadsap says.



A statement on the diocese website also expresses procedure.



“As the bells ring on Friday afternoons, we will offer our prayers for those who died that week and pray for God’s love, peace and comfort to surround those who grieve.”