Annual egg drop returning to Girouxville

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Paroisse Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish in Girouxville will be holding its third Annual Egg Drop Fundraiser June 2 to help raise funds for new front steps.

The Paroisse’s Front Steps Fundraising Committee worked hard to raise enough funds to replace the dilapidated steps that had become a hazard to church goers, with steps being replaced last summer. The total cost of the project was slightly over $360,000, and the committee is trying to raise enough to finish paying off the last $68,000.

“The proceeds of this fundraiser are to put towards the main entrance stairs and lower hall access for those with mobility challenges,” says committee member Karen Benoit.

“The egg drop itself in on June 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. following Mass and weather pending, the alternate date is June 9.”

Benoit says a hot dog lunch is planned and there will also be a candy drop following the egg drop. The egg drop will consist of colourful plastic eggs and are being sold off with corresponding numbered tickets, the eggs to be dropped from a helicopter onto a target on the grotto grounds.

“By purchasing tickets, it supports our endeavours to maintain a building that has been part of our village for over 90 years,” says Benoit.

“Every year our community hosts a pilgrimage that welcomes many people from outside our village,” she adds.

Benoit explains the three eggs that land closest to the pin will be the winners of the prizes. Three pre-selected judges from the community will be on-hand to determine which of the eggs are closest. Prizes awarded will be $1,300 for first place, $800 for second place and $500 for third place.

“The pilgrimage is why our church is known in our area, this is usually celebrated outdoors at the grotto and gathering follows at the lower hall of the church,” she says.

“Many churches are seen as community hubs; we would like to continue to maintain a space for people to come celebrate their faith. Our numbers may not be large at regular Sunday Mass, but we continue to celebrate our annual pilgrimage in August, as well as many weddings, baptisms and funerals that may gather many people throughout the year.”

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Diane at (780) 618-8207, Edna at (780) 837-6070, Simone at (780) 837-4850, Carmen at (780) 837-6855, or Karen at (780) 618-7297. Tickets are $20 each