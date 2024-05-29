Annual Nampa Farmer’s Day June 8

Emily Plihal

Northern Sunrise County/ Nampa Family and Community Support Services is gearing up to celebrate the contributions of famers.

The annual Farmer’s Day celebration will be held at the Mill Brown Park in Nampa on June 8 from noon until 4 pm. FCSS Director Amber Houle urges people to attend the afternoon to show appreciation for all the work and dedication farmers show to help produce our food.

“We’re excited to announce an amazing event featuring four bouncy castles and a foam pit for endless fun,” says Houle.

“Enjoy glitter tattoos and face painting, and don’t miss out on free slushies and cotton candy,” she adds. “Plus, Tank, the Nampa Mascot, will be making a special appearance.”

Nampa has been hosting the long-standing Farmer’s Day event to recognize the many farmers in the region.

As one of the main industries in the Peace Region, Houle says it’s important to recognize and celebrate those who work tirelessly to produce crops.

“This annual celebration draws visitors from all over, making it the perfect opportunity to explore everything Nampa has to offer,” she says.

“It’s an opportunity for families and individuals to connect with one another and enjoy a day of free activities.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the event. Houle says that there will be entertainment and engagement for people of all ages.

She adds there is no cost to participate in the Nampa Farmer’s Day celebration event and there will be a canteen onsite and inflatables for sale.

“With numerous events happening in June, we have thoughtfully scheduled our Farmer’s Day event to ensure it doesn’t conflict with other regional activities.,” Houle says.

“We aim to take a collaborative, regional approach, allowing residents to enjoy all the festivities without having to choose between events.”

For more information about Farmer’s Day, call Alicia Surman, Nampa Community Development coordinator, at (780) 322-3954.