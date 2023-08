It was one of those events where everyone went home happy and with a prize. The High Prairie Municipal Library held its annual Penny Carnival Aug. 10 to the delight of well over 100 children who attended. Games of chance and skill kept attendees busy for two hours. The carnival is never held in an attempt to make money but to provide children with a fun activity in summer.

Friends Andrei Tabula, above and Charlie Talentino, test their skills in Jenga. Talentino was all smiles while deciding which block to pull. Mila Fortier, 4, was one of many lucky recipients of Randi Hewko’s skills in face painting. Football is not only for boys! Above, Alyssa Deynaka, 10, tries her luck in the football throw. So many to choose from! Ronin Ducharme, 7, decides which lollipop to pull to win a prize in the lollipop pop! Many volunteers are needed to run the carnival. Above, Ann Stewart, left, and Luella Wood take tickets. Sophia Fortier, 8, shows the prize she won in the egg hunt. When she opened her egg she discovered she won a flashlight. Dash Lamarche concentrates before testing his skill in the basketball toss. Linden Lalonde, 5, gets ready to spin the wheel to win a prize at the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Penny Carnival Aug. 10. Behind Lalonde is Marilyn Emter.