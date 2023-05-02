Annual powwow in High Prairie May 6

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

High Prairie will be welcoming Traditional Powwow and Youth Regional Hand Games May 5-6.

The event will be held at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and will feature a Youth Hand Game Tournament Friday, followed by the Traditional Powwow on Saturday.

“The intent of the gathering and powwow is to enhance community wellness through sharing the strengths that are inherent in the traditional practices of ceremony,” says organizer Wendy Goulet.

“The event nourishes the spirits of our Aboriginal children youth and families as a counter to the damage created in the residential school era,” she adds.

Master of ceremonies will be Adrian Lachance, hand games will be led by Herman Sutherland, and host drum will be Kiwitin Cree.

“The event is a preventive way by encouraging child and youth participation in a healthy and productive activity namely Aboriginal song, dance, and ceremony,” explains Goulet.

“It provides opportunity to engage Indigenous and non-Indigenous community people, agencies and partners in working together to benefit the community.”

Hand games will begin with registration at 10 a.m. on Friday and will end at 5 p.m. The tournament will commence at 11 am. Goulet says everyone is welcome to come participate and they are welcome at anytime.

Saturday’s powwow registration will start at 10:30 a.m., followed by grand entry at 1 pm. Free stew and bannock will be served at 5 p.m.

The event is hosted by High Prairie Aboriginal Circle of Services (HPAIC).

“Our first powwow was May 23, 2015, and we started Regional Youth Hand Games in 2016,” says Gouler.

“We get around 1,500 people throughout the day for powwow. Hand games this year will not be held at the same time as powwow. (This is because) with the Sports Palace being renovated we lost one space; we also weren’t given a heads-up in enough time to move the date.”

Goulet says everyone is welcome to participate and if they would like more information to contact her at (780) 219-5789.