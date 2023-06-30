Annual rodeo highlights Canada Day at Kinuso

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Saddle up and get ready to party!

Canada Day is a big weekend in Kinuso. The fun starts on June 30 with Ridin’ for Reed on June 30 and ends with the Spruce Point Park Sixth Annual Wildrose Rodeo.

Spruce Point Park is west of Kinuso.

On June 30, Ridin’ for Reed starts at 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) at the Spruce Point Park rodeo grounds. The event is a mini bronc riding event for young people wanting to try out the sport. During both the mini broncs and rodeo, will be food vendors, a 50/50, and beer gardens.

On July 1, Kinuso has a pancake breakfast, market, parade and rodeo. From 8:30-10:30 a.m., the pancake breakfast is at the Kinuso Fire Hall and costs $5.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Floats are asked to line up behind the Ag Hall at 10 a.m. The parade goes down Main Street To enter the parade, contact Emma at (780) 805-9517.

The theme of this year’s parade is the 1970s, which is when the Kinuso Seniors and Ag Society were formed. Both are celebrating 50 years in Kinuso.

The parade has cash prizes.

The Kinuso Market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kinuso Ag Hall. It includes baked goods, crafts, artwork, beading, and much more.

July 1 and 2, the Wildrose Rodeo starts at 2 p.m. The Spruce Point Park event is part of the Wildrose Rodeo circuit. Events include broncs, bull riding, roping, mini broncs, calf scramble, wild pony races, wild cow milking, bull scramble, mutton busting, etc.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for children 6-12 years, and free for five and under.

On Saturday, July 1, from 8-9 p.m. local singers will perform followed by a family dance featuring Sweet Tequila. Fireworks are at dusk.