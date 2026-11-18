St. Isidore is ready to light up its community with the annual Noel Christmas Light-Up on Dec. 6.

Community members are invited to the St. Isidore Church yard to get into the Christmas spirit with the annual community light-up, hot chocolate and music.

Organized by St. Isidore Community Services (SICS) and St. Isidore Cultural Centre (SICC), people from around the area are being urged to share the spirit of the holiday season.

“The Noel Christmas Light Up is an annual community Christmas celebration held in the St. Isidore Church yard,” says SICS director Amber Houle.

“It brings residents together to kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the community Christmas display, along with hot chocolate, hotdogs, music, and an opportunity to visit and celebrate with neighbours.”

The event will start at 7 p.m. and Houle says people will not want to miss this special annual event.

“St. Isidore Community Services and the St. Isidore Cultural Centre are coming together again to host and support the Noel Christmas Light-Up to bring residents together and create a welcoming opportunity for families, friends, and neighbours to connect during the holiday season,” she says.

“At the Noel Christmas Light-Up, community members will gather to enjoy the lighting of the community Christmas display and time to visit and connect with friends, family, and neighbours. It’s a simple, festive way to come together and celebrate the start of the Christmas season.”

For more information please call (780) 624-8481.

“These types of community events are beneficial because they bring people together, strengthen social connections, and foster a sense of belonging within the community,” she says.

“Make sure to dress appropriately.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter