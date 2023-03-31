Another week, another title!

The High Prairie Red Wings’ captains hold the West Division championship trophy in the Greater Metro Hockey League. Holding the trophy, left-right, are team owner and general manager Kevin Hopfner, assistant captain Keegan Ferguson, captain Avery McNabb, assistant captain Dayton Shantz and head coach Trent Meyaard.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings have set their eyes on taking home a title as champions in the Greater Metro Hockey League.

High Prairie swept the B.C. Division champion Mackenzie Mountaineers in two games at home to qualify for the inaugural Russell Cup championship tournament for eastern and western teams set for March 30 to April 2 in Temiscaming, Quebec.

The Red Wings conquered the Mountaineers 10-3 to officially win the West Division title on March 25 after beating Mackenzie 11-1 in the first game March 24.

Four teams will compete in the GMHL tournament as the West champion Red Wings face the South Division champion North York Rangers, the North Division Bradford Rattlers and the host Titans.

Teams in those divisions are based in Quebec and Ontario.

High Prairie head coach Trent Meyaard says the championship tournament will put the Red Wings on the biggest stage since the team and the West Division joined the GMHL in the 2019-20 season.

“This will be our biggest challenge to date,” says Meyaard, in his second season as head coach of the Red Wings.

“My goal is to play at the top of our game and see what happens from there.”

Teams in the GMHL championship tournament will play a round-robin format with the top two teams advancing to the championship final April 2. Games can be seen live online at www.gmhl.tv.

A schedule of games and results are also posted on the website at www.gmhl.net.

Red Wing fans can also follow the Red Wing Facebook and YouTube accounts for up-to-date video, news and other information.

Although nobody knows what to really expect, Meyaard says the tournament will be a game-changer for some Red Wings.

“The experience will be life-changing for many players,” Meyaard says.

“The avenues and opportunities we are seeing for our players is exceptional.”

He believes the expanded GMHL playoffs this season has great potential.

“I think it’s good for the league,” Meyaard says.

“Western championships and national championships always bring out the best competition.”

Coaches have been gearing for the GMHL championship tournament since the Red Wings won their third consecutive title as the best in Alberta March 14.

“We are preparing as we would for any other team,” Meyaard says.

“I’ve been watching a lot of tape on the potential teams we could face.

“I expect us ready to go.”

The Red Wing players are ready to press on.

“We practise hard every week and I push the players as much as I can in a positive way,” Meyaard says.

“Coaches try to develop these players the best we can on a weekly basis, which is what we are doing.”

He notes the team continues to receive many calls from scouts and teams interested in attracting players.

In the West crown-clinching game against Mackenzie, Keegan Ferguson, Kaden Cardinal and K.C. Papastesis each popped a pair of goals for the Red Wings, who led 4-0 after the first period and 9-1 after the second period.

Austen Rayburn, Braydan Auger, Jaegar Lapointe and Dayton Shantz also scored.

In the opening game, Shantz scored three goals for the Red Wings, who led 5-0 after the first period and 8-1 after two. Cardinal popped a pair while Avery McNabb, Rayburn, Hudson Chalifoux, Lapointe, Kaden Desjarlais and Ferguson also scored.