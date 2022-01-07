Another year, another success

The Jean Cote Quilting Club donated 13 handmade quilts to the Smoky River Family and Community Support Services [FCSS] Christmas Voucher Program for 2021. Left-right, are quilter Carol Parker, FCSS programmer Anita Portsmouth and quilter Marie Dubois. “They make quilts for us each year and they are given to families who apply for the vouchers,” FCSS director Crystal Tremblay says. In previous years, the club has made and donated up to 20 quilts to FCSS. Other quilters include Nicole Simard, Therese Lambert, Paulette Laflamme, Huguette Turcotte, Irene Lemire and Rosa Galigan.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A growing number of families and households in the Falher and McLennan region had a special Christmas with support from the community.

Food vouchers were delivered by Smoky River Family and Community Support Services [FCSS] in its Christmas Voucher Program.

“We had 80 families and individuals register for the voucher program, up from 74 last year,” FCSS director Crystal Tremblay says.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, the FCSS program supported 54 families and households in 2019.

“Because of the high number of applications, we need all the donations we can get as we need to make sure we can continue to meet the demand for the program,” Tremblay says.

“We will look at different fundraisers throughout the year [2022] to replace those funds for next Christmas.”

Support from all over the region was tremendous, she says.

“We truly have an amazing region that can support a program such as the Smoky River Christmas Voucher Program,” Tremblay says.

“The generosity of the people of the region is truly appreciated.”

She thanks all individuals, businesses and organizations for support.

“Without your support, we couldn’t run this program,” Tremblay says.

Falher Red Apple, McLennan Home Hardware and Falher IDA accepted donations of toys for the program.

“We are grateful for the businesses and individuals who do their part to make this program successful,” Tremblay says.

Students at Georges P. Vanier School in Donnelly collected $1,054.70 in the annual Coins-for- Change fundraiser for the Christmas voucher program, she says.

“Each year, the students participate in the fundraiser in which youth donate their change to help make a change for the families and households that access the voucher program,” Tremblay says.

FCSS also received large donations from staff at Ecole Routhier in Falher, the Knights of Columbus and the men’s group at Five Star Golf Club.