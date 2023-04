South Peace News apologizes for the inaccurate reporting on the death of Starr Sasakamoose in the April 19, 2023 edition.

There is absolutely no proof or attribution as to the cause of death at this time.

South Peace News sincerely apologizes to the Sasakamoose family for this terrible error and regrets making an already horrible situation worse.

An apology will also be published in the April 26 print edition.