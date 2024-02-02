Appointments made to ensure fair appeal on weed, pest notices

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has named members to the inter-municipal weed and pest appeal board for 2024.

At its regular meeting Jan. 24, council appointed Brianne Brault, George Blackhurst, Duane Nichols and Doug Meneice to represent Big Lakes.

Council also approved Northern Sunrise members Megan Allard and Clynton Butz, the M.D. of Greenview members Jake Drozda, Jeff Laughlin, Dave Gibbard, Warren Wohlgemuth and Josh McMillan and County of Northern Lights members Gary These, Kayln Schug, Brenda Yasinski, Brent Reese, Gloria Dechant, Terry Ungarian and Linda Halabisky.

Big Lakes is one of four members in the inter-municipal board formed to hear prompt and impartial appeal hearings to producers wishing to appeal a weed or pest notice or a debt recovery notice, Kevin Cymbaluk, director of operations for Big Lakes, told council.

“An appeal board must be independent of council of the municipality in which the appeal is occurring,” he added.

“This is achieved by members of the inter-municipal appointees being selected from the neighbouring municipalities to where the appeal is occurring.”

All members of the board are appointed annually by each council under provincial legislation.

“While members at-large have a close-working relationship with council, they can perform their role and give advice independent from their own council and free of any council-to-council dynamics,” Cymbaluk noted.

“This allows them to serve as impartial board members between the partner municipalities.

“As members of the local Agricultural Service Board, they are already familiar with weed and pest issues pertinent to ASB work, they have experience performing board functions and have existing commitments to be available for county -related tasks relevant to their role on the ASB.”