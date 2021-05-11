Are snow removal, grass cutting on chopping block?

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Is annual snow clearing and grass cutting something High Prairie town council can no longer afford?



It’s an issue council will take a serious look at in the coming months.



Discussion arose at council’s budget meeting May 4. Council heard it cost about $30,000 a year for public works to provide the service to residents, roughly $15,000 each for snow removal and grass cutting. The cost does not include downtown streets.



In addition, Councillor Donna Deynaka noted the contract for snow clearing and grass cutting in the civic square was increasing.



CAO Rod Risling told council there was an “astronomical increase in insurance rates” for the contractor, Tim Stokes.



Council understood the increase because Stokes has to make his business “feasible”.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse suggested perhaps public works could do the job.



Meanwhile, Mayor Brian Panasiuk suggested perhaps it was time residents cleared snow in front of their homes. It sparked a passionate debate.



Councillor Arlen Quartly opposed, saying on Rodeo Drive snow was pushed from the highway onto sidewalks. Many seniors live on the street, he added, and it would be very difficult for them to remove snow, especially after it froze.



Risling chimed in.



“Of all the services. . .this is the one thing we do not have to do,” he said. “I realize it’s something [residents] hold deep in their heart and appreciate.



“It’s one of those discretionary things we do. I do know it’s a sensitive topic.”



“I think we really need to consider this,” added Stenhouse. This is one area we can make a cut.”



“I think this is an area we need to explore,” added Deynaka, but agreeing with Quartly on the Rodeo Drive issue.



Meanwhile, Quartly was not happy.



“I’m really confused. Are we really stumbling on $15,000? Are there other bigger issues here?”



“$30,000,” replied Deynaka.



“The mowers are going anyway,” said Quartly. “Why don’t we have our own people mowing?”



He then suggested alternatives like cutting the proposed consulting for staff at $20,000 and the video sound system for council pegged at $40,000 or more.



“I think we’re tripping over pennies.”



“Obviously, council would like to do all these things,” said Panasiuk.



For this year, grass cutting will continue as in the past while snow removal will be discussed at a later date.