Arrest made in Circle K ATM theft

The aftermath of the ATM stolen at Circle K convenience store Nov. 21, 2019 is evident. The theft was reported at 3:47 a.m. The crime is one of many which has several people facing numerous charges. During the crime spree, the amount of money stolen from eight ATM thefts was over $100,000 along with merchandise from separate instances. Damages from the incidents are estimated to be over $500,000.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for an ATM theft in High Prairie last year.



Lorne Kyle Jack Harris, 33, of Barrhead, AB was arrested Nov. 17 through the collaborative efforts of several RCMP detachments, says Cpl. Ronald Bumbry, Media Relations Officer.



Harris was one of three arrested for several ATM thefts after an investigation by Eastern Alberta District General Investigation Section [EADGIS].



Also arrested near Rochester, AB was Daniel Patrick O’Donnell, 33, of no fixed address, after fleeing a property in a stolen vehicle along with Harris. The arrest occurred after the vehicle O’Donnell was driving was disabled.



“Both males were taken into custody without incident,” says Bumbry.



“A search of the vehicle located a loaded, sawed off prohibited shotgun and numerous rounds of ammunition.”



Officers also arrested an adult female at the property. Charlie Louise Bronson, 35, of Athabasca, AB was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of the Barrhead RCMP detachment.



EADGIS became involved in attempting to locate O’Donnell after a lengthy year-long investigation into ATM thefts around Alberta spanning from September 2019 to Nov. 17, 2020.



“O’Donnell was identified as a suspect in multiple investigations and is alleged to have committed a number of crimes which resulted in significant property damage in of Legal, Slave Lake, Swan Hills, Whitecourt, Ed- son, Athabasca, Hin- ton, Barrhead and the Hamlets of Niton Junction and Grand Cache,” says Bumbry.



Harris was also identified as a suspect in multiple ATM thefts around Alberta spanning from Oct. 15, 2019 to Nov. 21, 2019.



“Harris is alleged to have committed a number of crimes which resulted in significant property damage within the towns of Fox Creek, Swan Hills, Whitecourt, Edson, and High Prairie,” says Bumbry.



The ATM theft in High Prairie occurred at the Circle K convenience store Nov. 21, 2019, at 3:47 a.m.



O’Donnell faces 60 charges, Harris 25 charges. Bronson also faces four charges relating to an ATM theft in High Prairie.



All three accused were remanded into custody after judicial hearings with multiple court dates and locations in various jurisdictions where the crimes occurred.



Bumbry says during the crime spree, the amount of money stolen from the eight ATM thefts was over $100,000 along with merchandise from separate instances.



He adds damages from the incidents are estimated to be over $500,000.



EADGIS continues to investigate ATM thefts that occurred in the towns and hamlets noted and are asking anyone with information regarding these thefts to contact them at [780] 645-8870.