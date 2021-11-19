Arrest made, man allegedly points firearm at police

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP made an arrest in connection with an assault investigation at Peavine Metis Settlement last week.

RCMP Media Relations Officer Tammy Keibel says on Nov. 7 police responded to a complaint of an assault. The action taken by police prompted several calls to South Peace News.

“While en route, High Prairie RCMP observed the suspect in the incident travelling on Highway 749,” says Keibel.

“The suspect had been identified as Jared Calliou, 40, from the Peavine Metis Settlement. A traffic stop was initiated and Calliou failed to stop for police.”

She adds further attempts were made to conduct a traffic stop on Calliou at which time Calliou allegedly pointed a long-barrel rifle out the driver window in an attempt to shoot police.

“High Prairie RCMP continued to follow the vehicle in an attempt to arrest Calliou. Calliou then stopped on a nearby range road and pointed the firearm at police again,” says Keibel.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services were deployed to assist, along with surrounding RCMP detachments, to locate Calliou. Despite extensive search efforts, Calliou was not immediately located.

“On Nov. 9, High Prairie RCMP Drug Unit took Calliou into custody in High Prairie without incident,” says Keibel.

Calliou faces 10 charges, the most serious being assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and careless use of a firearm.

“Following a judicial hearing, Calliou was denied bail and remanded into custody,” says Keibel.

Calliou will appear in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 22 to plea to charges.

High Prairie RCMP thank the community members of Peavine Metis Settlement for their cooperation during the incident.