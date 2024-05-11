Arrests made after gunshots at Atikameg

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Three people are facing serious criminal charges after being charged after an incident where gunshots were fired at Atikameg.

High Prairie RCMP reports on April 19 they received a report of gunshots at a residence in Atikameg, about 100 kms northwest of High Prairie.

However, by the time police arrived, suspects had fled in a black pickup truck. RCMP later spotted the vehicle, which failed to stop when prompted. They began to pursue the vehicle and called for assistance. Members from Slave Lake RCMP, Faust RCMP and Red Earth Creek RCMP, as well as Alberta RCMP Police Dog Services, responded.

Slave Lake RCMP members deployed a tire deflation device, causing the vehicle to slow down and eventually come to stop. Two suspects fled the scene while one remained. Alberta RCMP Police Dog Services led the chase, ending with all three suspects arrested and no major injuries reported.

A search of the vehicle related to the arrest resulted in the seizure of two rifles along with ammunition.

Kelly Blanche Cardinal, 26, of Peace River, faces two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of other firearm related crimes. Cardinal is also charged with single counts of dangerous driving, failing to stop for peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime, and three counts of failing to comply with court orders.

Jack George Auger, 24, of Atikameg, faces five firearm related crimes and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He also faces single counts of dangerous driving, failure to stop for a peace officer, obstructing a police officer; and possession of property obtained by crime.

Kevin Badger, 22, of Gift Lake Metis Settlement, was charged with five firearms related crimes and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is also charged with single counts of dangerous driving, obstructing a police officer, failure to stop for a police officer, possession of property obtained by crime, and eight counts of failing to comply with court orders and/or recognizances.

After their arrest, all three were brought before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody. All appeared in Alberta Court of Justice in High Prairie on May 6, to enter pleas to charges.

The arrest shows how well police work together.

“This is a great example of how Slave Lake RCMP works hand-in- hand with our neighbouring partners to apprehend violent criminals that threaten our communities,” says Slave Lake RCMP Detachment Commander S/Sgt. Casey Bruyns.

“Repeat and prolific offenders are a priority that our detachment, along with the Town of Slave Lake, have agreed to focus on in the coming year.”