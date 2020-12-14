Arson charged dropped against Blackhurst and boy

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Arson charges have been dropped against two young males charged in connection with a fire north of High Prairie in August.

Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu dropped charges against Brett Hugh Blackhurst, 23, of High Prairie, in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 14.

“This is to be withdrawn,” Eta-Ndu says.

A charge of arson was also dropped against a 17-year-old male youth in youth court, also Dec. 14.

“Crown is withdrawing the charge,” Eta-Ndu says.

The youth cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

No reason was given by the Crown for withdrawing the charge.

Neither of the accused appeared in court.

Both males were charged with arson after a bulldozer was torched Aug. 24 on the Peavine Metis Settlement.

“High Prairie RCMP attended and efforts to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.

Later, the High Prairie Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.

Damage was estimated at $500,000.

A preliminary inquiry for Blackhurst was set for July 5, 2021 when the matter returned to High Prairie provincial court Dec. 7.

The matter of the youth was set over for Dec. 14 for plea when the matter was in youth court Nov. 23

Judge D.R. Shynkar granted a request by the boy’s lawyer Derek Renzini, to allow more time to review the file with his client.