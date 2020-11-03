Arson charges laid

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie man and a male youth are facing arson charges after a bulldozer was torched Aug. 24 on the Peavine Metis Settlement.



“High Prairie RCMP attended and efforts to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



Later, the High Prairie Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. Damage to the bulldozer is estimated at $500,000.



Charged with arson are Brett Blackhurst, 23, and a male youth, 17, who cannot be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police have arrested both individuals and released them on undertakings with conditions.



Blackhurst will appear in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 16 to enter a plea while the youth will appear in High Prairie youth court Nov. 2.