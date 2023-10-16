Art Gala in Peace River Oct. 20

The first annual Art Gala in Peace River occurs Oct. 20 from 4-9 p.m. at the Peace River Art Hub at 10018 – 101 Street.

Refreshments, Hor d’oeuvres, live music, and a cash bar will be part of the fun. Door prizes, a raffle ticker draw, art sale, gift shop, artizan’s lane businesses and the art gallery are also included.

All proceeds will go toward the Peace River Art Club.

Tickets cost $20 and are available at the Art Hub, Style Ryte Cleaners, or Modern Panit and Décor.

Whether you love art or not, this is definitely a must-see!