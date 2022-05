Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School were asked, “What makes something art?” The answers were too numerous and varied to list. Instead, Art teacher Rhonda Lund let this display of their artworks answer that very difficult question.

Grade 11, Art 20 student Liam Roberts used felt marker and one-point perspective to lead us down a treacherous path. Grade 12, Art 30 student Katherine Wooten uses her skills to make a difficult subject look easy, using the study of a hand and brilliant oil pastels. Grade 12, Art 30 student Bethany Cunningham emphasizes basic form using watercolours and a burst of tulips Grade 10, Art 10 student Jennifer Gray suggests there is hope for the future, at the end of the rainbow, using watercolour and a dash of optimism.