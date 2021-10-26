Art reflects memory of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People October 26, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Shae Odegaard, a Grade 12 student, shows concern for a social condition in this very serious Art 20 mixed media creation.Cassius Badger, an Art 10 in Grade 10, uses one-point perspective and pencil crayon to create depth and to form a road going off into the distant mountains.Devyn Badger, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, exemplifies how primary colours set in a monochromatic colour scheme create a striking effect in these pencil crayon drawings.High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School art students reflect on issues in the world around them. Art students learn that image making and drawings can express the artists’ concern for social conditions,” teacher Rhonda Lund says. “These matters lead them into serious artworks such as Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. When they are not pouring their hearts out on these serious issues, they remind us of their appreciation for colour and composition.” Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Free comedy for region’s health-care workers Sweeping change in Big Lakes County ‘Day of happiness’ celebrated Church fire ‘suspicious’