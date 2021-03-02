Art students continue to explore creativity

Keira Allan is in Grade 11 but has no problem with the Art 30 expectation of practising individual style in one of her pencil portrait studies. A beautiful portrait indeed!

Roses are red, dinosaurs are yellow in High Prairie E.W. Pratt art class, this week. “A month into the second semester and E.W. Pratt art students seemed to have warmed up their creative skills already,” art teacher Rhonda Lund says. Art students at E.W. Pratt have showcased their artwork in the South Peace News in the COVID-19 pandemic since last May.