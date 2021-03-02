Art students continue to explore creativity

Keira Allan is in Grade 11 but has no problem with the Art 30 expectation of practising individual style in one of her pencil portrait studies. A beautiful portrait indeed!
Roses are red, dinosaurs are yellow in High Prairie E.W. Pratt art class, this week. “A month into the second semester and E.W. Pratt art students seemed to have warmed up their creative skills already,” art teacher Rhonda Lund says. Art students at E.W. Pratt have showcased their artwork in the South Peace News in the COVID-19 pandemic since last May.
Delany Lauck, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, reflects upon her culture, as well as her experience as a jingle dancer, in this captivating pencil study using a grid and a selfie. Harlan Noskey, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, considered the idea of adding colour to this pencil study but in the blink of an eye he changed his mind. Ayla Giroux, a Grade 11 student in Art 30, has little difficulty redefining the colour wheel eye project using pencil crayon. Danelle Gacuya, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, recites “Roses are Red” in a pencil crayon “picture”, that also tells of her ability to employ highlights and depth within the petals to portray the texture of that famous flower. Olivia Willier, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, created a pencil study of a rose where deeper values represent compressed space. Lighter shades suggest highlights. Evan Laboucan, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, uses a grid to guide his drawing, a pencil, his imagination and his style to elaborate upon a dragon’s eye. If dinosaurs were to make a comeback in Art 10, we would all welcome Grade 10 student Natalie Pratt’s mixed media version which was created using a grid.