An abstract shape study turns an ordinary kiwi into a fascinating work of art when created by Tristen Mindel, a Grade 11 student in Art 20.

Tristen Mindel, a Grade 11 student in Art 20, proves that good art doesn’t have to be pretty in this pencil independent project.

A colour wheel study is much more fun when you can apply it to a spider’s web with colour chalk and felt markers as proven by Dara Mearon, an Art 20 student in Grade 12.

Dara Mearon, Grade 12 student in Art 20, takes us to Hawaii with a warm colour colour scheme created with coloured chalk and felt markers.

Dara Mearon, a Grade 12 student in Art 20, shows her love of water colour a classic prairie scene using one-point perspective and her art skills.

Alexis Gladue, a Grade 10 Photography student, knows how to take a simple concept of “line” and turn it into striking felt marker artwork.

Kenzie Calahaisen-Belcourt, an Art 10 student, creates a starry night reflecting one-point perspective plu

Joni Laderoute, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, emphasizes one-point perspective to create a delightful mixed-media landscape. Can’t go wrong with bold colours!

Art skills from students at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie continue to expand during the semester. “EWP Art and Photography students come to appreciate concepts of depth, perspective, light and colour through practical application, of course,” Art teacher Rhonda Lund says. “But it’s never without that magical ingredient called ‘imagination’.” Artwork and photography from Pratt has been featured in the South Peace News since the issue of May 6, 2020.