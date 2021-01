Jada Auger, a Grade 12 student, practises using a grid in this dreamy Art 20 image, but gives it a new twist using shredded paper.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School continue to showcase their skills as the calendar turns to 2021. “Having just finished the Christmas break, students still managed to submit some art projects, done with spectacular flair, Art and Photography teacher Rhonda Lund says. “Though some of the projects are even late for the Ukrainian Christmas, they may still light up our dark January skies.”