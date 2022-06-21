Art students explore the heavens

As the school year ends, High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School students are learning to recreate the land, sea and sky. No matter the lesson, it is clear students also follow their hearts!

Grade 11, Art 10 student Chad Strebchuk used the cartoon study to create his own, very stark and strange character in pencil. Noah Brewer gave “The Weeknd” his personal touch using markers and his exemplary Art 20 and Grade 11 skills. Grade 11, Art 20 student Jorja Bilyk studied the great Dene artist, Alex Janvier, and was created her version of “Sunrise, Sunset” using acrylic paint. Speaking of Earth, sky and water, this chalk impressionism study by Grade 10, Art 10 student Alexis Bissell has it all and then some! Grade 11, Art 20 student Autumn Tulloch-Auger used pencil crayons to create this “over-the-top” vertical colour wheel. Grade 12, Art 30 student Kierra Supernault used bold colour to recreate atmospheric perspective with acrylic paint. Grade 10, Art 10 student Jennifer Gray upstaged the famous Furby character, for her cartoon study, using pencil crayon. Grade 10 Art student Stephan Anderson effectively portrayed a smoke-filled city with atmospheric perspective and acrylic painy. Grade 10, Art 10 student Alexis Gladue uses atmospheric perspective and acrylic paint to create her forest dreamland.