Art students remember Nov. 11 in their projects

Morgan Willier, a student in Grade 12 and Photography, made use of a tripod and slow shutter speed with low candle light for an inspirational effect in her project.Grade 10 student Joseph Gill chose to focus on the background lettering and blur the foreground in his Remembrance Day Photography project.Tenicka Cunningham-Anderson of Grade 10, Misty Anderson of Grade 11, and Nikesha Lamouche of Grade 12, put in a team effort to photograph this arrangement using an interesting point-of-view.A timeless message! Grade 11 and Photography student Kevin Bruneau carefully arranged a still life suited to a slow shutter speed and candle lit scene.Ally Shaw, a Grade 10 and Photography student, uses a shutter priority setting and slow shutter speed with a DSRL camera to help us "Remember the Sacrifice".Grade 11 and Photography student Morgan Willier chose a close-up focus to emphasize dramatic colour and to create a blurred background.Kierra Supernault, a Grade 12 and Photography student, uses a DSRL camera and fast shutter speed in natural light to create this striking message.Photography students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School put their skills to work in projects involving Remembrance Day. Teacher Rhonda Lund says students created thought-provoking images for Nov. 11 by creating mood and atmosphere with colour, light, and ssymbolism.m Very appropriate given the time of year!