Art students show ‘colourful’ nature

It is obvious the last few weeks High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art student love their colour! This week, students take the principles and elements of art to new heights with perspective, colour and attention to the world around them. Onward and upward, Art students!

Grade 12, Art 10 student Jesse-James Anderson used pencil crayons to get up looking upwards into this striking city landscape, using one-point perspective. Grade 10, Art 10 student Ally Shaw carefully considered her Art 10 objective, then completed her “Stand for Ukraine” watercolour painting. Grade 11, Art 10 student Dillon Ferguson clearly exemplifies we can create a spectrum of colour from the three primaries [red, yellow and blue], using pencil crayon. Grade 10, Art 10 student Layla Yellowknee created a shooting pencil crayon star, to wish upon, using a vertical colour wheel scheme. Grade 12, Art 10 student Alexis Bissell leave us simply amazed by her pencil crayon spontaneous pattern assignment. Grade 12, Art 30 student Gracie Anderson used a colour wheel scheme and pencil crayons for her dreamy, evening landscape. Grade 11, Art 10 student Alannah Noskiye created pencil crayon clouds, based on the colour wheel, that make us wish for a cloudy day! Grade 11, Art 20 student Heather Anderson works with four elements: tone, light, form and colour, in this eye-catching pencil crayon image.