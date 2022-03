High Prairie E.W. Pratt Art students start with an idea and then make it into something else. In this case they started with one pattern, one colour scheme or two-points, and the rest is history!

Art 20, Grade 11 student Emma Zallum explores two-point perspective in this entertaining pencil drawing. Art 30, Grade 12 student Olivia Willier expressed how imagery can depict an important political issue. She did just that in her watercolour “Stand for Ukraine” assignment. Art 30, Grade 12 student Kierra Supernault proves sometimes “sweet and simple” is the name of the game and such is the case with her water colour, colour blending assignment. Art 20, Grade 10 student Jesse-James Anderson creates the feeling of movement through mixing three primary colours of pencil crayon and also getting a vertical colour wheel effect. Art 10, Grade 10 student Jennifer Gray uses pencil crayon to have us believe worms are huggable in her vertical colour wheel. After seeing this how could anyone disagree? Art 10, Grade 10 student Alannah Noskiye uses felt markers to take us back to the flowing patterns of the 1960s as though she had been there! Art 10, Grade 10 student Jennifer Gray asks us to look closely to be surprised by what we find in her felt marker, neon world of pattern. Art 20, Grade 11 student Jorja Bilyk created all this colour with just red, yellow and blue using chalk and seamless ability.