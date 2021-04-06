Art students test skills in poster contest

Olivia Willier, a Grade 12 student, used her Art 20 11 skills to reinvent the portrait with human facial proportions, polymer clay, acrylic paint and most notable, nose, lip and eyebrow rings.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School explored art with a purpose when they composed images for the Canada Water Week Youth Poster Contest with the subtheme The Benefits of Healthy Wetlands Ecosystems. The contest was offered by the Lesser Slave Watershed Council. “If all the posters are as strong as these, they’ll have quite a time picking the winner,” Pratt Art teacher Rhonda Lund says. Canada Water Week was celebrated March 21-27. The annual promotion is held the third full week of March. Please see page 11 for more entries.

  • Olivia Hopps, an Art 20 student in Grade 10, redefines the meaning of “shrimp” in this huge bold acrylic painting done as an independent project in addition to other studies.
  • Monica Gauchier, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, used a grid and pencil crayon to majestically raise her dinosaur from extinction.
  • Airyana Bohning-Lukan, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, creates a convincing case by involving mixed media to create examples from various animal groups amidst the water’s edge.
  • Delany Lauck, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, continues her focus on her theme of the jingle dance in this water colour image of an arbour where one might see jingle dancers perform.
  • Keira Allan, an Art 30 student in Grade 11, uses acrylic paint and a complementary colour scheme for a dreamlike setting to peacefully remind us how important our watershed is.

