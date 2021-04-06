Art students test skills in poster contest

Olivia Willier, a Grade 12 student, used her Art 20 11 skills to reinvent the portrait with human facial proportions, polymer clay, acrylic paint and most notable, nose, lip and eyebrow rings.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School explored art with a purpose when they composed images for the Canada Water Week Youth Poster Contest with the subtheme The Benefits of Healthy Wetlands Ecosystems. The contest was offered by the Lesser Slave Watershed Council. “If all the posters are as strong as these, they’ll have quite a time picking the winner,” Pratt Art teacher Rhonda Lund says. Canada Water Week was celebrated March 21-27. The annual promotion is held the third full week of March. Please see page 11 for more entries.