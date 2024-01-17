Artificial Intelligence workshop offered to benefit local businesses

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise County is preparing to offer an Artificial Intelligence workshop on Jan. 17 at the County Administration Office.

“Providing AI workshops for our businesses is essential because it equips employees with the knowledge and skills needed to leverage artificial intelligence effectively,” says Northern Sunrise County economic development officer Lynn Florence.

“In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, AI can enhance efficiency, streamline processes, and foster innovation.”

The event will be held starting at 1 p.m., and people are encouraged to take the workshop, regardless of what they do for work.

“By offering AI workshops, businesses can empower their workforce to understand and implement AI solutions, staying competitive and adapting to the evolving technological landscape,” Florence says.

“This knowledge enables employees to make informed decisions, optimize operations, and unlock the full potential of AI applications tailored to their specific industry needs,” she adds.

Florence says the workshop will provide a better understanding of AI and how you may be able to use it, knowledge of the risks and rewards of using AI in your business, and a process to identify areas in your business that could be supplemented with AI.

“(We hope you will) join Northern Sunrise County and Jason Bacon of Sunstone Strategic to learn more about AI and how it can be used to save you time, and money, in your business,” she says.

“In this training session we’ll discuss the current state of AI and share the basics so you can begin building it into how you help your customers and run your business. We’ll also discuss future areas you’re interested in learning about.”

Florence says the workshop will benefit local businesses in several ways, and she hopes people will take advantage of the opportunity.

“They will equip businesses with the tools and knowledge to integrate AI technologies, fostering innovation and efficiency that can lead to improved productivity and competitiveness,” she explains.

“For residents, the workshops provide an opportunity to acquire valuable AI skills, enhancing their employability in a tech-driven job market. As businesses adopt AI solutions, there may be a growing demand for skilled individuals who can contribute to and support these advancements,” she adds.

Florence says AI also has the potential of increasing the quality of life for residents by providing AI-driven advancements in healthcare, transportation, or customer service.

“These workshops aim to create a symbiotic relationship where businesses thrive through AI integration, and residents benefit from a more dynamic and technologically advanced local environment,” says Florence.

“The rapid advancements in AI technologies, coupled with their proven benefits in various industries, suggest a growing trend of integration. As businesses recognize the potential for efficiency improvements, cost savings, and innovation through AI, the adoption rate is likely to rise.”

Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop or iPad. County businesses or residents can register by calling Lynn Florence at (780) 625-3288 or lflorence @northernsunrise.net. Cost is $20.

“The evolving nature of AI applications, including machine learning and natural language processing, indicates a trajectory toward more sophisticated and accessible solutions,” she says.

“As AI becomes more user-friendly and tailored to specific industry needs, its prevalence is expected to expand across diverse sectors,” she concludes.