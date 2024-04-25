Artists of same feather flock together!

Art is for the birds at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School . . . but not without a cause! Actual birdhouses, as well as images of birdhouse projects, will be shown way over in Toronto. There, they will be considered for the Worth Gallery’s Birdhouse Decorating Contest. The Worth Gallery is a commercial gallery, curated and owned by Adrian Hayles, situated on what is considered to be the most popular city street in the world: Dundas Street. So be prepared, Toronto Art World! E.W. Pratt Art students are movin’ in!

Grade 10, Art 10 student Hannah Sutherland created a portrait using pencil and extreme perspective, strange enough to scare any bird away! Grade 10, Art 10 student Olianna Stone practiced the watercolour, wet-on-wet technique in her natural still life image. Imagination knows no bounds! Grade 12, Art 10 student Elizabeth Romick exemplified traditional Ukrainian art effects using acrylic paint to decorate her birdhouse. Grade 12, Art 30 student Sherilyn Brule used her Art 30 acrylic painting skills to complete a landscaped house for the birds! Grade 11, Art 20 student Kellan Willier applied acrylic paint and complementary colours to decorate a very useful birdhouse in Art 20. Grade 10, Art 10 student Owne Roberts practiced watercolour, complementary colours and landscape in his Art 10, Grade 10 assignment.av Grade 12, Art 30 student Ally Shaw created art for the birds, using acrylic paint and attention-getting polka-dots.