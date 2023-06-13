Assessment ordered for confused murder suspect

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Whitefish Lake First Nation man charged with murder in the death of a woman in Atikameg on April made his first appearance in court.

Tristan Patrick Kayne Grey, 31, appeared in High Prairie Court of Justice on May 29.

However, he didn’t understand when Justice S.P. Hinkley asked him whetner he understood his charges – numerous times.

Grey was charged with second-degree murder in the death Beatrice Laboucan, 56, at an Atikameg home on April 27.

He does not understand his charges, Justice Hinkley noted during proceedings.

As a result, he ordered an assessment to determine if Grey is fit to stand trial and put the matter over to June 26.

“Certainly there are concerns,” Justice Hinkley said.

“He certainly needs help in many ways.”

Court heard it will take several weeks to gather disclosure.

High Prairie RCMP received a report of an assault at an Atikimeg home on April 27, says a news release from RCMP.

When officers arrived, they found the body of the victim.

Grey was found inside the home April 28, immediately arrested by police and remanded into custody.

The suspected cause of death was not released by the RCMP.