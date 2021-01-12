Atikameg man assaults ex-partner

H.P. court docket

Dec. 21, 2020

Judge J.K. Sihra

An Atikameg man is learning his lesson to obey the law.

John Albert Thunder, 54, was sentenced to probation for nine months for assault causing bodily harm when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 21, 2020.

A woman reported to High Prairie RCMP on July 15, 2019 that she was assaulted by her male partner on May 30, 2019, says Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law.

“He punched her on the right side of the face and in the chest,” Kachroo says.

She suffered several injured ribs, and bruising and swelling on the face.

“This type of behaviour is not acceptable,” Judge J.K. Sirha says.

“This is spousal assault.”

Sirha supported the joint submission for sentence from the Crown and lawyer Kirsty Broadhead.

Kachroo says senior Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson recommends probation since Thunder is taking restorative justice measures in Whitefish Lake First Nation to deal with his actions.

“He has done quite a bit of work on anger management, family management and made spiritual and cultural connections in the community,” Broadhead says.

“Mr. Thunder takes responsibility” for his actions.”

During probation, he is required to continue and complete treatment as required by his probation officer, keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Thunder was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

However, the two are no longer in a relationship, Kachroo says.

Thunder was ordered to provide a DNA sample.



– – – – – – –



Darrell Bernard Houle, 39, was sentenced and fined for multiple charges from Red Earth Creek.

He was sentenced to probation for 12 months for failing to comply with an undertaking and to house arrest for 60 days for another count of the same charge.

Houle was also fined $1,000 and $400 for two separate counts of failing to comply with release orders and $300 for another count of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Judge J.K. Sihra accepted the joint submission for sentencing for Houle from lawyer Olivia Manzer and Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law.

“He is remorseful for his actions,” Manzer says.

“He is very devastated and he is willing to take treatment.”

Houle admits he has an alcohol addiction, she notes.

He was on condition to have no contact with the victim and their children and to stay away from her residence when many of the incidents occurred.

Red Earth Creek RCMP received a call May 12, 2020 from the victim about a domestic assault, the Crown says.

“He was knocking on the door and he refused to leave,” Kachroo says.

Houle was at the female’s residence on several other dates, which concerned the victim.

“She was fearful for her safety,” the Crown says.

“She screamed when she saw Darrell, she was startled.”

On one occasion, Houle was outside the home and held a stethoscope against the exterior wall of her daughter’s bedroom to try to listen to what anyone was saying inside the bedroom, the Crown says.

The victim also reported to RCMP on Dec. 15, 2020 that her ex-husband sent her a text message stating that he wanted to kill her new boyfriend, the Crown says.

On another breach of conditions, Houle broke his curfew when he was not at his home when RCMP knocked on his door for several minutes on Sept. 18 at 12:05 a.m.

During probation, Houle is not allowed to have any contact with the victim, which includes 500 metres away from her residence and place of employment.

He is allowed to have access with their shared children in the presence of a third party.

Houle is also ordered to complete assessment and counseling and treatment, including psychiatric and psychological.