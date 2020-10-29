Atikameg man facing manslaughter charge

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An Atikameg man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a High Prairie man just over one year ago.

“The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit’s investigation into the homicide of Christopher Lyle Cunningham, 35, on Oct. 20, 2019 has resulted in an arrest and charge,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.

Darcy Lane Joseph Weesemat, 27, of Atikameg First Nation, faces charges of manslaughter and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Following a judicial hearing, Weesemat did not speak to bail and he was remanded. He was scheduled to appear in High Prairie provincial court via CCTV on Nov. 2.

Cunningham was found dead on a road at Atikameg last year. Police responded to the scene at 7 a.m.

Two days later, on Oct. 22, 2019, an autopsy was performed on Cunningham and the matter was deemed to be a homicide. No details regarding the manner of his death were released.