Attempt to flee from police fails

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Fairview man and a youth are facing charges after an assault at Nampa Jan. 12, reports Peace Regional RCMP Detachment S/Sgt. Dave Browne.

Police responded to a call about 8:30 a.m.

“Investigation revealed that two suspects had assaulted a local resident with a weapon, resulting in serious, non-life-threatening injuries,” says Browne.

“The suspects were reported to have left the area in a pickup truck prior to police arrival at the scene. Police encountered the suspect vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop it; however, the occupants fled, failing to stop for police. The suspect vehicle was again located a short time later with the assistance of the public, and two individuals were taken into custody,” Browne adds.

Riley Salmond, 29, of Fairview, faces charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, four counts of uttering threats, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and failing to stop while being pursued by a peace officer.

The youth, who cannot be named because of provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order. His residence was not disclosed.

Both were released from custody after a judicial interim release hearing before a justice of the peace.

Salmon is scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court Feb. 13 to enter pleas to charges while the youth will appear in Peace River youth court, date to be determined.