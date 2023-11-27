Attempt to flee RCMP proves fruitless

A Sucker Creek man was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty in Slave Lake Court of Justice Nov. 15 to breach of probation.

Bryden Allen Willier, 35, a member of Sucker Creek First Nation, appeared via CCTV from Peace River Correctional Centre and pleaded guilty to failure to comply with a probation order, more commonly called a breach.

Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court on May 15, Willier received 18 months probation for breaching a no contact condition.

However, on Nov. 1 at 2:47 p.m., a witness contacted the High Prairie RCMP to say Willier was at the person’s home named in the order. When the police arrived, Willier had run into the bush. The witness gave a description of him to police, who later found him. Willier resisted arrest prompting RCMP to use a taser on him.

The person he was ordered to have no contact with refused to give a statement.

Willier remained in custody since Nov. 1.

Willier has various Gladue factors, said his defence lawyer, Derek Renzini. He was exposed to drug and alcohol abuse when he was a child and was raised partially by his kookum. He started Grade 12, but has not completed it. He has worked off and on in the past and is taking medication for anxiety and mood disorders.

“He tells me he plans to reside in Peace River,” said Renzini.

Willier’s criminal record started in 2022. It includes many breaches, including breaches this summer on the same probation order.

“Jail is the only appropriate response,” Justice R.B. Marceau told Willier.

“You know darn well you were not supposed to be there. That’s why you ran and resisted arrest.”

Renzini asked for time already served while Eta-Ndu asked for 30 days.

Justice Marceau sided with Eta-Ndu and sentenced Willier to 30 days. Willier had been in jail 15 days, and received credit for 23 days at 1 1/2 days credit for each day, leaving seven days left to serve.

Willier did not receive a victim fine surcharge.