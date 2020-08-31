Attempted break-in at Ruby’s Gas bar Aug. 27

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Lakeshore Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted break-in at Ruby’s Gas Bar at Sucker Creek.

Police report that on Aug. 27, two unknown males attempted to break into the store. A third individual drove a dark blue GMC truck with an unknown plate.

The first male wore blue coveralls, a black balaclava and white sneakers.

The second male wore a camo hooded coat, dark pants, black shoes and N95 mask.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Lakeshore Regional Police Service at [1-855] 299-0137 or Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-TIPS.