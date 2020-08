Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man ended up in policy custody after he flipped the semi-truck he stole at the Hilliard’s Bay turnoff to Highway 750 Aug. 18.



High Prairie RCMP Sgt. Brett Lawson says police responded to the call at about 8 a.m. The local fire department and EMS also responded.



Lawson says the driver in the single vehicle accident was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of stolen property.



His name was not released.