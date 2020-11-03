ATV disappears after accident

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An ATV involved in an accident Oct. 23 near Grouard has disappeared and police are looking for help in finding it.



At 11:46 p.m., High Prairie RCMP received a call of an ATV rollover at Township Road 706A and Highway 750 near Grouard, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP. High Prairie RCMP, Fire and Emergency Medical Services attended the scene.



“Upon arrival, High Prairie RCMP located an injured 50-year-old male from Grouard who required emergency medical treatment of serious injuries. STARS air ambulance attended the scene and took the male to hospital. The male remains in hospital in stable condition,” she says.



However, the ATV reported to have been involved in the incident was no longer on scene when police arrived.



High Prairie RCMP are seeking any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage in the area of this incident between 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2020, and 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2020,in the area of Township Road 706A and Highway 750 near Grouard to come forward.



Please contact High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



