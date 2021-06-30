Auger wins Indigenous Student Award

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Grade 5 High Prairie Elementary School student is one of 12 winners of the 2021 Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student Award.



Hali Auger was announced as one of the winners across Alberta June 21.



The award recognizes recognize First Nations, Métis and Inuit students who model strength and commitment in the pursuit of their personal education paths.



The awards celebrate the unique qualities of students who inspire their peers, teachers, education leaders and community members while celebrating the ways of their people.



Each student embraces their own gifts, strengths and potential, respecting other students to do the same in their own ways.



Celebrated each year, students like Auger are nominated by members of their education community based on their exemplary leadership, honour, courage and commitment to their education paths. They may be nominated by other students, teachers, principals, superintendents, education directors, trustees, school staff, Elders or another member of the education community.



Nominees must attend a school in Alberta, either operated by an Alberta School Boards Association member, or a First Nations school.



Four winners are chosen from each Alberta region: North, Central and South. Grade categories include K-Grade 3; Grade 4-6; Grade 7-9; and Grade 10-12.



Awards were presented online and sponsored by ASBA with support from several other organizations. Several gifts were presented to each winner.



Efforts to contact Auger for an interview were not successful.