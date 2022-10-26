Author visiting McLennan

Genevieve Graham will be at the McLennan Library Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. to speak about her new book.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A bestselling author will be at the McLennan Library Oct. 27 to talk about writing and her latest book.

Genevieve Graham will be speaking and reading beginning at 7 p.m.

Graham’s latest book, Bluebird, is a dazzling novel set during the Great War and postwar prohibition about a young nurse, a soldier and a family secret that binds them together for generations to come.

Cassie Simmons is a museum curator and enthusiastic about solving mysteries from the past. Of particular interest to her is the history of rumrunners who ferried illegal booze across the Detroit River during prohibition.

When a cache of whiskey labelled Bailey Brother’s Best is unearthed during a local home renovation, Simons hopes to find the answers she has been searching for about the legendary family of bootleggers.

Cpl. Jeremiah Bailey of the 1st Canadian Tunnelling Company is tasked with planting mines in tunnels beneath enemy trenches. After he is badly wounded, he finds himself in a Belgium field hospital under the care of Adele Savard, one of Canada’s nursing sisters, nicknamed the Bluebirds for their blue gowns and white caps. Bailey recovers but forms a strong bond with Savard, who is from a place near his hometown of Windsor, along the Detroit River.

After the war, they return to Windsor, scarred by the horrors of war. They cross paths and have a chance to start over. The city is in the grip of prohibition which brings exciting opportunities as well as dangerous conflicts that threaten to destroy everything they have fought for.

Graham is the USA Today and #1 bestselling author of 11 novels, including The Forgotten Home Child, which has been optioned for TV. Her bio describes her as being passionate about breathing life back into history through tales of love and adventure.

The visit is free to attend.