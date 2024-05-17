Avid Energy opens High Prairie office

Avid Energy Services officially opened its new office location in High Prairie with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony May 10. Left-right, are Avid vice-president Clay Beal, president Murray Broadhead and Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

Avid Energy Services celebrated the grand opening of its new location in High Prairie on May 10 with a barbecue at its location at 5700 – 57 Ave. off Range Rd. 172. Avid president Murray Broadhead and vice-president Clay Beal own the company that started in June 2014. With the main office in Slave Lake and an office in Edmonton, the company has a staff of 90 full-time employees. Avid is a logging and oilfield construction company that provides services in construction, road building and reclamation, as well as log harvesting and hauling, maintenance and mulching, site restoration, trucking and remote camp services throughout Alberta and British Columbia.