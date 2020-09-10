A&W promotion a big success

The recent A&W Canada and the MS Society of Canada Take Out Burgers to Beat MS Day was a huge success.



The promotion raised $1.3 million in support of those living with multiple sclerosis [MS].



In 12 years, the annual Burgers to Beat MScampaign has raised more than $16 million.



On Aug. 20th, A&W hosted its first-ever Take Out Burgers to Beat MS Day by donating $2 from every Teen Burger sold.