Award created to recognize healthcare workers

SPN Staff

Alberta’s government is seeking nominations to recognize and celebrate people who have dedicated their lives to improving the healthcare system and patient outcomes in the province.



The new Dr. Peter B. R. Allen Lifetime Achievement in Health Award will recognize the outstanding contributions and extraordinary efforts nominees have made over their career, says a news release Sept. 29.



Health-care workers, including nurses, doctors and allied health professionals across care sectors, can be nominated as long as they have strong roots in Alberta, are connected to the health-care community, and have worked to improve the lives of Albertans more than 20 years.



“I’m so pleased to launch this new award program named after Dr. Allen, who mentored me personally and professionally in my own career,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro says.



Nominations are accepted until Nov. 9.



A selection panel of health-care leaders and experts will create a short list of nominees and Shandro will announce the winner in the winter.



More information can be found on the award website at www.alberta.ca/dr-r-peter-allen.